Local businesses fulfill kids' wishes for 'basic needs,' throw in some fun too



Published: Tue, December 20, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Owens Construction helped Youngstown Community School celebrate Christmas in style with a dance and pizza party.

Mike Owens, owner of Owens Construction of Youngstown, and a few other company employees wanted to give back through a donation of some kind for this holiday season.

His choice was made easy when he heard the gifts students wanted for Christmas.

“One kid wanted a blanket, and another, a mechanical pencil,” Owens said Tuesday afternoon. “These were just such basic needs, not really wants. That’s what got to me.”

In addition to the dance party, pizza, snacks and drinks, students received nearly $2,500 worth in Christmas gifts for students and their families.

Principal Heidi Cope-Barker said the holiday party is a symbol of what the YCS represents – being a child.

The reaction Owens got from students made the effort even more worthwhile.

Read more about the event in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

