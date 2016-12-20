JOBS
Groups threaten to sue US EPA over Lake Erie’s toxic algae



Published: Tue, December 20, 2016 @ 2:46 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Several environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn’t speed up efforts to clean up Lake Erie’s harmful algae.

The groups said today they want the EPA to designate the lake’s western end as an impaired watershed and pave the way for stricter pollution controls.

The potentially toxic algae in the shallowest of the Great Lakes pose a threat to drinking water and wildlife.

Earlier this year, Michigan proposed designating its sliver of Lake Erie as impaired, and Ohio proposed the same for just a few areas of the lake.

The environmental groups want the EPA to rule on the proposals soon and make the entire western end impaired.

The EPA says it’s now reviewing Michigan’s and Ohio’s proposed impaired waters lists.

