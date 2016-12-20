DETROIT, MICH. — General Motors plans to eliminate the second shift at its Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant where the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid electric, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Impala and the Buick LaCrosse sedans are built.

“The cessation of second shift production operations will ultimately result in the indefinite (permanent) layoff of approximately 493 GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly regular active production employees, 538 temporary assembly plant employees, 51 GM Detroit Hamtramck Assembly skilled trades employees, 30 GM Manufacturing Subsystems LLC temporary employees, and 48 GM Manufacturing Subsystems LLC regular employees,” the automaker says in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, WARN, filing with the state on Monday.

The company expects to end the second shift in March.

In January, GM will eliminate the third shift at the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant where the Chevrolet Cruze is built, affecting 1,245 employees there.