YOUNGSTOWN — These guests are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday on the Louie B. Free broadcast on Vindy Talk Radio: Isa Chandra Moskowitz, the best-selling author, returns to share recipes and tips from her just released “The Superfun Times Vegan Holiday Cookbook”; Samantha Gurd, a junior at Poland Seminary High School, will perform on air. She tried out on “America’s Got Talent” show; Suzzy Roche and her daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche talk about and sing some of their popular Christmas songs; and live from Dublin, Ireland, Caitriona O’Leary, known internationally for her intense and passionate performances of traditional Irish song.