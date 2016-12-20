CAMPBELL — Campbell Police are investigating a report of sexual assault against a teenage girl by a group of other teenagers.

Acting Police Chief Lt. Kevin Sferra said the alleged assault occurred over the weekend and was posted to social media.

Sferra said police became aware of the incident Monday after a report to a school resource officer.

The alleged victim and all suspects are juveniles, Sferra said. He believes there are three to four suspects.

No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.