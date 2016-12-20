BOARDMAN — Three people were arrested Monday after a reported shoplifting incident at Macy's.

Township police were dispatched to the store at 7401 Market St. Monday evening for a report that a man and woman took $500 worth of clothing, according to a police report.

Police arrested Jaclyn Miller, 38, and Robert Sudimak, 49, both of Youngstown, for theft after stopping them on U.S. Route 224. Police also found that Sudimak had an outstanding theft warrant for allegedly taking, with a female accomplice, $230 worth of steaks from a Giant Eagle last month , according to a report.

Also, police on Monday arrested a man who was in the car with Miller and Sudimak after he was found to be in possession of drug-abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Charged with possession of those items is Richard Cummings, 44, of Boardman.

All are scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday.