YOUNGSTOWN — Shirts celebrating the Youngstown State University football team's trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game on Jan. 7 will be available at the university bookstore on Tuesday.

Fans interested in purchasing T-shirts can preorder them on the bookstore's website, ysu.bncollege.com.

Preorders are encouraged because of expected high demand.

The bookstore said more memorabilia will be available if the Penguins beat James Madison University to win the championship in January.