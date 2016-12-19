JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU expects big demand for FCS T-shirts



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 11:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Shirts celebrating the Youngstown State University football team's trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game on Jan. 7 will be available at the university bookstore on Tuesday.

Fans interested in purchasing T-shirts can preorder them on the bookstore's website, ysu.bncollege.com.

Preorders are encouraged because of expected high demand.

The bookstore said more memorabilia will be available if the Penguins beat James Madison University to win the championship in January.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes