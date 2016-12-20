JOBS
Youngstown schools investigating incident with teacher, student



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 11:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District officials are investigating a report, as Vindicator broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV first reported, that a teacher caused minor injuries to an elementary student in an incident today.

“We are aware of the situation which occurred earlier today [Monday]. We are currently conducting an investigation to learn all the facts of what happened,” city schools spokeswoman Denise Dick said in a statement. “It is our practice not to comment at this time – until we learn all the facts – and not to make any quick judgements. We are mindful of the sensitive issues involved, but we are confident in our staff, our teachers and our students and are all working toward the same goals.” 

