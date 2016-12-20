JOBS
Youngstown council to consider 2 tax abatements Wednesday



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to permit the board of control to approve two tax abatements and a $375,000 loan to a business to relocate from Boardman.

The 75-percent, 10-year tax abatements are for Fireline Inc., which manufactures industrial ceramics for the aerospace industry, and Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, which is building a downtown 130-bed DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

Fireline at 300 Andrews Ave. is investing $5.76 million on a 25,000-square-foot addition. It currently operates out of a location that’s about 91,000 square feet in size, said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.

The expansion work would start in April 2017 and be done eight months later, according to the company’s tax-abatement documents.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

