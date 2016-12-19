JOBS
US women increasingly use pot during pregnancy, study finds



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 11:12 a.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women are increasingly using pot during pregnancy, sometimes for morning sickness. That’s according to an analysis of annual U.S. government drug surveys.

Though the actual numbers are small, researchers and others say the trend raises concerns because of evidence linking the drug with low birth weights and other problems.

In 2014, almost 4 percent of pregnant women said they’d recently used marijuana. That’s up from 2.4 percent in 2002.

The study was published online Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

A separate study in the same journal found that almost 10 percent of adult marijuana users in the United States have used it at least partly for medical reasons; 20 percent of these users live in states where medical marijuana isn’t legal.

