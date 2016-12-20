STRUTHERS — Like any good architect, Gianna Taaffe taste-tests her materials before using them. The 10-year-old and her grandmother, Janet Bartell, used frosting to affix wafer cookie “bricks” to the roof of Gianna’s creation.

Fourth-grade students at Struthers Elementary School spent this afternoon making gingerbread houses.

The activity is an annual tradition at the school. Each student has the opportunity to invite one guest.

“The students like having one-on-one time with their parents or whoever they choose to bring,” said fourth-grade teacher Pam Jones. “Their families and our school family have the chance to get together.”

