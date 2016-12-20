JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Struthers students build sweet memories



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Like any good architect, Gianna Taaffe taste-tests her materials before using them. The 10-year-old and her grandmother, Janet Bartell, used frosting to affix wafer cookie “bricks” to the roof of Gianna’s creation.

Fourth-grade students at Struthers Elementary School spent this afternoon making gingerbread houses.

The activity is an annual tradition at the school. Each student has the opportunity to invite one guest.

“The students like having one-on-one time with their parents or whoever they choose to bring,” said fourth-grade teacher Pam Jones. “Their families and our school family have the chance to get together.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes