State Controlling Board approves funds for YSU renovations



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 4:37 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The State Controlling Board, a panel overseeing state spending, released $280,880 today to Youngstown State University for campuswide renovations and upgrades.

The university will use the funds to contract with Youngstown-based design firm BSHM Architects, Inc., who will provide architectural design services for the project. The state dollars will help pay for renovations and upgrades to classrooms, labs and various instructional spaces and academic areas in several buildings across the YSU campus.

Planned upgrades include replacement of stationary equipment, such as sinks, benches, plumbing, etc., as well as floor and deck replacement, and electrical, HVAC, and technology upgrades.

