YOUNGSTOWN — These guests are set to participate on the Louie B. Free show from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday on Vindy Talk Radio: Greg Copley, president of International Strategic Studies Association, for an update on allegations of Russian hacking the U.S. and the crisis in Aleppo; Mayor John A. McNally speaking on 2016 in review and a look toward 2017; Jessica Popio from Liberty Tax Service discussing year-end tax tips; and Richard Botkin, a Vietnam War veteran, speaking about his new film “Ride the Thunder: A Vietnam War Story of Victory and Betrayal.”