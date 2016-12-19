JOBS
Scheduled guests for Louie B. Free's broadcast Tuesday on Vindy Talk Radio



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 4:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — These guests are set to participate on the Louie B. Free show from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday on Vindy Talk Radio: Greg Copley, president of International Strategic Studies Association, for an update on allegations of Russian hacking the U.S. and the crisis in Aleppo; Mayor John A. McNally speaking on 2016 in review and a look toward 2017; Jessica Popio from Liberty Tax Service discussing year-end tax tips; and Richard Botkin, a Vietnam War veteran, speaking about his new film “Ride the Thunder: A Vietnam War Story of Victory and Betrayal.” 

