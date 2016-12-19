YOUNGSTOWN — Eric Ryan, whose company manages the Covelli Centre in Youngstown and Warren’s Packard Music Hall, has been re-elected to the Ohio Citizens for the Arts’ board of directors.

The organization works to ensure funding for the arts throughout Ohio.

Ryan of Struthers was first elected to the board in December 2015.

“Since Mr. Ryan’s election to the OCA, there seems to be an increase in awareness in Columbus of our priceless cultural facilities in the Valley,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of government affairs for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

In 2016, Valley arts organizations received more than $2.4 million in state capital funding, approximately three times as much as it received in the previous capital budget and the most it has received since the 2001-02 budget.

The Valley also saw an increase in funding this year from the Ohio Arts Council compared to last year.