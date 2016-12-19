YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years for one of three people who pleaded guilty Monday for their roles in making methamphetamine in Sebring.

The sentence is being recommended for James Bevins, 48, of South 15th Street in Sebring, who pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.

Probation is being recommended for his wife, Deann Bevins, 43, and also Chetara Bevins, 26, the daughter of James Bevins who each pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sentencing will be Feb. 9. Their pleas were accepted by Judge Shirley J. Christian.

Their home was raided after Chetara Bevins was caught buying an extensive amount of cold medicine that is often used in making methamphetamine.

She then confessed and police used her confession to get a search warrant for the home.