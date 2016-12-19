YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was arrested for felonious assault Sunday evening for running his car into a man on a bicycle as the two argued over $15.

Reports said police were called about 11:55 p.m. Saturday to Sherwood and Glenwood avenues where they found a man bleeding heavily and with pieces of skin hanging from his arm. Reports said the man told police he was arguing with Matthew Johnson, 19, of Youngstown, over $15 the victim claimed Johnson owed him.

The victim was on his bicycle on Sherwood Avenue where he met up with Johnson and Johnson got out of his car, knocked the victim down and then got back in his car and ran him over after the victim got back on his bicycle, reports said. The victim was also dragged a short distance during the fight, reports said.

About the same time Johnson drove to the police station to make a report against the victim, but Johnson was arrested because the injuries the victim received were consistent with his story, reports said.