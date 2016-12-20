POLAND — The school board is moving forward with development of a strategic plan for the district.

At a meeting tonight, the board hired Chordas Studios of Youngstown to help develop a plan.

Chordas Studios, led by YSU instructor Dr. Ronald Chordas, has previously developed plans for the Diocese of Youngstown, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Ursuline High School, and the Rich Center for Autism.

Board member Robert Shovlin, citing concerns about cost, cast the sole dissenting vote. The district has agreed to pay Chordas $100 per hour for up to 100 hours.

“I’m totally for the strategic plan, but not for $10,000,” Shovlin said.

District leaders hope the process – which will involve school officials, staff members, and members of the public – will build consensus about the district’s direction.

