NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in real estate companies, which pay high dividends.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped, and the dollar held steady against other currencies after soaring the day before.
Homebuilder Lennar jumped over 2 percent after reporting strong quarterly results.
Allied World Assurance soared more than 13 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings for $4.7 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,847.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was flat at 2,258. The Nasdaq composite was also nearly flat at 5,438.
