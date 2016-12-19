JOBS
Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 9:46 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in real estate companies, which pay high dividends.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped, and the dollar held steady against other currencies after soaring the day before.

Homebuilder Lennar jumped over 2 percent after reporting strong quarterly results.

Allied World Assurance soared more than 13 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings for $4.7 billion.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,847.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was flat at 2,258. The Nasdaq composite was also nearly flat at 5,438.

