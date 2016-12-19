YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man arrested early Sunday morning as they were investigating a break-in at a Market Street gas station told them he swallowed three rocks of crack cocaine.

Officers were called about 3:40 a.m. for an alarm at the station and saw a door that appeared to have been forced open with a pry bar.

Reports said police followed tracks in the snow to a ravine at the bottom of Market and Erie streets and found Derrick McIntosh, 47, who lists the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley as his address.

Reports said McIntosh told police he had a crack pipe and officers also found a hammer and crowbar on him. An ambulance was called because he told police he swallowed the cocaine and felt like he was having a “heart attack.”

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail after he was treated.

He faces charges including receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

His bond was set $14,500 during his arraignment Monday in municipal court. He has 14 previous theft or receiving stolen property convictions and four breaking and entering convictions.