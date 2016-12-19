JOBS
Man faces drug charges after stopped at hospital



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 2:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An East Ravenwood Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on $20,000 bond after he was arraigned Monday in municipal court on three felony drug charges.

Reports said Mercy Health police at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital arrested Charles Butler, 43, after he was stopped at a metal detector at the entrance of the hospital with a plastic bag that contained heroin, cocaine, Vicodin and Viagra.

When police detected the drugs as Butler tried to go through the detector, he then tried to put the bag in his mouth before he spit it out. He was subdued by a stun weapon, reports said.

Butler was taken to the Mahoning County jail, where he was arraigned via video hookup.

