YOUNGSTOWN — The generosity of a 9-year-old Youngstown boy is already inspiring acts of kindness from adults around the city.

Jayson Quesada , 9, used his own money – which he was saving to put toward the purchase of an Xbox One – to fund a pizza party for the 30 children currently living with their parents or guardians at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley on Friday.

Jayson originally intended to buy gifts for each of the children individually, but he didn’t have enough money. Rather than giving up, he and his grandmother decided a pizza party would be the next best thing. Tonight, Jayson found himself on the receiving end of the spirit of giving.

A group of adults inspired by Jayson’s decision to use his money to help others visited at his grandparent’s home on the West Side and presented him with a number of gifts today, including the Xbox he wanted.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com