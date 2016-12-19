JOBS
The Latest: Judge extends Volkswagen emissions deal deadline



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 12:00 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge overseeing lawsuits stemming from Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal has given attorneys for the government, company and car owners another extension to try to reach a deal for the remaining 80,000 polluting vehicles.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer said Monday that the negotiations were complicated with many details to be worked out. He granted the request for an extension to Tuesday, though he cautioned that would be a “final” deadline.

Breyer had asked the parties to update him on a potential settlement on Monday after twice postponing a hearing Friday to give them more time to negotiate.

The talks aim to hammer out what to do with the 3-liter diesel cars that were programmed to skirt emissions tests.

The German automaker previously reached a deal for 475,000 polluting 2-liter diesel vehicles.

