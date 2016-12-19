JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

JFK’s 100th birthday to be marked with stamp, celebrations



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 11:12 a.m.

BOSTON (AP) — The United States will mark the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth with a number of events and celebrations.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Monday the initiatives are meant to inspire new generations to find meaning in the values at the heart of the Kennedy presidency.

Jack Schlossberg says the goal is to renew his grandfather’s call for “service, courage, innovation, and inclusion.”

The celebrations include the release of a commemorative stamp by the U.S. Postal Service on Presidents Day and a special exhibition called “JFK at 100: Milestones and Mementos” opening in May.

Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on May 29, 1917, and in 1960 was the youngest person ever elected president. He was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes