YOUNGSTOWN — A 185-student performance titled “Believe!” celebrated what Tracy Schuler-Vivo called the “magic of the season” at the city school district’s Chaney Campus.

“We hope our message for this holiday season is that everybody should hold those that are closest to them and the magic of the holiday in their hearts,” she said tonight.

Schuler-Vivo, the school’s Visual and Performing Arts coordinator, told a story of receiving a bell after losing both of her grandparents and giving birth to her second daughter five days later.

“It was a season of ups and downs for our family,” she said.

The bell reminded her of childhood and phone calls with Santa and the importance of believing in holiday magic.

Now, Schuler-Vivo said she has never felt more magic than with her daughters Macey, 2, and Emily, 1.

Students brought the magic to life in their performances in drama, dance, vocal and instrumental.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com