Here's what you need to know about getting YSU tickets



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 6:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game featuring Youngstown State University and James Madison University in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 7 will be available for purchase by the general public on December 28 at 9:00 a.m.

All ticket sales will be handled through the YSU athletics office. Tickets will be $75 each with a $5 processing fee attached. The YSU Athletics ticket office is taking orders only by phone or in person at Stambaugh Stadium.

For members of the YSU Penguin Club and loge seat holders, tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. and can be purchased by phone or in person at the YSU athletics office.

