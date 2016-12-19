HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 200 demonstrators are on the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol to greet members of the state’s 58th Electoral College, with the faint hope that they’ll persuade them not to vote for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The demonstrators were waving signs and chanting in 25-degree weather Monday morning as delegates began arriving at the state Capitol to cast the state’s electoral votes for president. Monday’s ceremony starts at noon in the state House of Representatives’ chamber.

Demonstrators chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” and “no treason, no Trump.”

Trump won Pennsylvania’s popular vote, which means he got to pick the people who will cast Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. That’s fifth-most in the nation.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percent in Pennsylvania.