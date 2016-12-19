WARREN — William Rutledge, an Army infantryman from Canfield who served in the Vietnam War, received his Combat Infantryman Badge today at the Trumbull County Veteran's Service Commission office.

Rutledge, who works at Diane Sauer Chevrolet in Warren, said he was like many Vietnam-era veterans who put his papers in a box when he returned from Vietnam and didn't think much about medals or badges.

But 40 years later, he looked into how to get his badge, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and the veteran's service commission helped him get it.