9 killed, many injured at Berlin market



Published: Mon, December 19, 2016 @ 3:29 p.m.

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin killing at least nine people, and causing multiple injuries.

Police said on Twitter that the truck rammed into the market outside the capital's popular Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on about 8 p.m. this evening.

Bild newspaper posted a picture of a large Scania truck with its windshield smashed out on the sidewalk alongside the market.

Police say they're still investigating whether the incident was an accident or an attack.

