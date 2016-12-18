JOBS
Steelers rally for 24-20 win over Bengals



Published: Sun, December 18, 2016 @ 5:09 p.m.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Chris Boswell tied the club record with six field goals, and Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter Sunday, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that kept the Steelers in control of the AFC North.

The Steelers (9-5) have won five straight and can clinch the division title with a victory at home next Sunday against Baltimore (8-6). As a first step, they rallied from a 14-point deficit — kick by kick — and eliminated the defending champions at a place where they’re right at home.

They beat the Bengals (5-8-1) in the opening round of the playoffs 18-16 last January, getting the winning field goal with the help of penalties on Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones. Burfict and Jones each got a personal foul on Sunday — Pittsburgh’s Marcus Gilbert had one as well — as the animosity continued.

So did the Steelers’ dominance at Paul Brown Stadium, where they’ve won four in a row.

