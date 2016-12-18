Staff report

WARREn

Despite the approximately 1,100 Trumbull County housing demolitions that have taken place in recent years, the need for more demolitions is still great, says Matt Martin, director of the nonprofit Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

There are about 3,000 vacant homes across Trumbull County, about half of them in Warren.

TNP, which was formed in December 2010 and manages the Trumbull County Land Bank, took down about 250 homes in the past two years. TNP, the land bank, county grants writer Julie Green and the planning commission, and the city of Warren took down about 850 more dating back to 2009. TNP expects to demolish another 300 in 2017.

If that sounds ambitious, that is because the land bank has been successful in acquiring grants to carry out demolitions, in part because it succeeded in using the money it has gotten in the past.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.