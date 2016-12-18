JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Columbus logs its 100th homicide of 2016



Published: Sun, December 18, 2016 @ 5:03 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police in Ohio’s capital are investigating their 100th homicide case of the year.

Columbus police say they were called Saturday night about a 19-year-old man who was taken privately to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the man died soon afterward.

He has been identified as Shai-Kee Shikary Ray Allen. Police said early Sunday they had no suspects and weren’t aware of a motive.

The Columbus Dispatch reports this is the most homicides in the city since 2010, when there were 105.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes