YOUNGSTOWN

A snapshot of Julia M. Mangeri’s story easily could add credence to the idea that good things often come in threes.

Within the last year, the Lake Milton woman married Joey Mangeri. In a few months, she will embark on a four-week overseas trip to the Middle East to help refugees.

Completing the trifecta was Mangeri’s having received her bachelor of general studies degree from Youngstown State University, something she did during this afternoon’s fall commencement in YSU’s Beeghly Center.

“I’m very happy I was summa cum laude,” said an excited Mangeri, an interdisciplinary-studies major in biology and fine arts who plans to spend February teaching music and English to Middle Eastern refugees as well as assisting with children’s and women’s programs.

Mangeri was among the 1,072 grads who earned their degrees from YSU at the ceremony this afternoon.

