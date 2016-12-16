YOUNGSTOWN -- With Youngstown City Schools closed today because of the weather, East High School boys’ and girls’ basketball games scheduled for today and Saturday have been postponed.

The games will be rescheduled:

Boys varsity and junior varsity scheduled for today (Friday) at Warren Harding High School.

Girls’ varsity and junior varsity Saturday vs. Warren Harding.

Boys varsity and junior varsity Saturday vs.Grove City.