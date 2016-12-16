JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Weather postpones Youngstown schools basketball games



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 10:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN -- With Youngstown City Schools closed today because of the weather, East High School boys’ and girls’ basketball games scheduled for today and Saturday have been postponed.

The games will be rescheduled:

Boys varsity and junior varsity scheduled for today (Friday) at Warren Harding High School.

Girls’ varsity and junior varsity Saturday vs. Warren Harding.

Boys varsity and junior varsity Saturday vs.Grove City.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes