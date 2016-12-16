EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man has turned himself in to police in connection with a double shooting that left one woman dead and a teenage boy seriously injured in Cleveland.

Euclid police Lt. Jeffrey Cutwright says the unidentified suspect is now in police custody after surrendering to officers Thursday evening.

Police were called to a home on Cleveland’s east side around 1 p.m. Thursday following reports of the shooting. Officers found a 60-year-old woman dead inside the Crennell Avenue residence along with a wounded 17-year-old boy.

The teen was rushed to University Hospitals in critical condition. The woman marks Cleveland’s 127th homicide in 2016.

Cutwright says the suspect called Euclid police and said he wished to turn himself in for the crime. He peacefully surrendered to Cleveland officers with Euclid police standing by.