YOUNGSTOWN

As nearly 900 students prepare to cross the stage during Youngstown State University’s fall commencement on Sunday, student speaker Olivia Johnson is preparing for what she said is her “dream come true” speech.

“In high school I had always wanted to be the graduation speaker because I was into musical theater so much, but I was not the valedictorian. So to be chosen to do this now is amazing,” she said.

Commencement will take place at 2 p.m. in Beeghly Center on the YSU campus.

Johnson – who will receive her bachelor of arts in anthropology – was a former Anthropology Colloquium president; recipient of the John and Anna Stephens Scholarship, the Kristen A. Beckman Memorial Scholarship and the Dr. John R. White Scholarship; and Marching Pride member. She maintained several responsibilities both in school and out, by working two part-time jobs and attending school full-time.

A key piece of advice Johnson would give to current and prospective students is to stay open to opportunities.

“I never expected my life to go the way it has,” she said. “I said yes to getting out of my comfort zone as often as I possibly could.”

And that yes took her places.

