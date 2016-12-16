YOUNGSTOWN

Preliminary exams show several of the roosters seized Thursday during a search warrant at an East Side home investigating cockfighting had injuries from fighting.

Mary Armstrong Louk of Animal Charity also said Friday that animal-cruelty charges are expected next week against the two men arrested Thursday at the home in the 2100 block of Ives Avenue.

The two men, Rogelio Rojas, 28, who lists the home as his address, and Luis Rodriguez, 30, of Youngstown, were arraigned in municipal court Friday on drug charges and remain in the Mahoning County jail.

Officers and humane agents found 45 roosters when they served a search warrant at the home at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, almost all of them in a heated garage in the back.

Several signs of cockfighting were found, including razors that are attached to the shaved legs of the roosters, steroids to increase their aggressiveness, bandages, medicine to stop bleeding and even a trophy.

Inside the home, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found an ounce of suspected heroin, which is worth about $1,400, and a bag of suspected cocaine was found Rodriguez's pocket when he was searched.

Cockfighting is a misdemeanor crime that carries a maximum fine of $250 and 30 days in jail. Ohio lawmakers, however, have proposed a bill to make it a felony.

Louk said the birds were underfed and also did not have enough water. She said she did not know why they were being denied food if they were being kept to fight.

