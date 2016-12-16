JOBS
Romanian citizens extradited, charged in cyberfraud scheme



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 2:49 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities in Cleveland say three Romanian citizens have been extradited to the U.S. after being charged with running a cyberfraud ring that infected 60,000 computers, sent 11 million malicious emails and stole at least $4 million.

Thirty-four-year-old Bogdan Nicolescu, 31-year-old Tiberiu Danet and 34-year-old Radu Miclaus were extradited to the U.S. this week after being detained by Romanian authorities. Their federal charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.

Court records don’t indicate if they have attorneys.

Prosecutors say the men targeted U.S. residents using an elaborate scheme to send malicious emails, infect computers and gather user names, passwords and credit card information.

Prosecutors say they used fictitious websites to collect money from people for products never delivered.

