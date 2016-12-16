CANFIELD

Members of Argus Lodge 545 installed Charles Prachick as Master of the Lodge, a title that dates back to medieval times when Masons in charge of building projects were called masters. He joined the lodge in 2010 and has served as an officer since 2011.

Prachick was born in Groton, Mass., and grew up in Mahoning County. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and lives in Canfield with his wife, Leesa.

Prachick also serves on the board of directors of the Penn Ohio Horseman’s Association and is employed by Narconic in Niles.