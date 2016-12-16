JOBS
Police: Man charged in wife’s slaying after standoff in Ohio



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 6:26 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and then barricading himself in his home in a six-hour standoff with police has been charged with murder.

Toledo police say 41-year-old Terry Campbell was arrested today in the slaying of Cora Campbell at their home.

Police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance about 1 a.m. They say Campbell barricaded himself in the home and wasn’t taken into custody until about 7 a.m.

Police said they found 32-year-old Cora Campbell dead inside the home. The Lucas County coroner says she was shot several times.

Police say a baby inside the home during the standoff wasn’t hurt and is in the custody of family members.

