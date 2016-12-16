JOBS
Ohio jobless rate remains unchanged from October to November



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 9:56 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate is unchanged from October to November.

The state Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that Ohio’s rate has remained at 4.9 percent the last two months. It was 4.7 percent in November 2015.

Ohio’s rate was higher than November’s national average of 4.6 percent. The national rate stood at 4.9 percent in October and was 5 percent a year ago.

The state says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 9,100 jobs last month.

There were November job gains in construction, leisure and hospitality and financial activities and losses in manufacturing, education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities and professional and business services.

