BOARDMAN

More than 75 parents and children braved the frigid weather this afternoon to see Santa at Boardman Park.

The warmth, both temperature- and mood-wise, emanated from the Lariccia Family Community Center, drawing in families who are part of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center’s Help Me Grow program that features crafts, singing, reading and more.

Help Me Grow is an Ohio Department of Health-funded home-visitation program for pregnant women and their children up to age 5.

Kim Johnson, supervisor for Help Me Grow’s infantile and birth age group, said she just likes the fun feel of the event named The Polar Express.

“We like to give everyone the opportunity to do some crafts with the kids and see the big guy [Santa],” she said.

Leland Tennant, 5, of Campbell, gave Santa his wish list: Barney and Baby Bob stuffed animals as well as a Thomas the Tank Engine toy.

First-timer Tishee Fant of Youngstown brought her 4-month-old, Steven, to take part in the festivities.

“I’m so excited and very thankful to Help Me Grow,” she said. “I just wish more people knew about it.”

Janet Alvarez of Youngstown smiled widely, attending for the second time with her 1-year-old daughter, Ilyaris.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.