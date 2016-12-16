NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in real estate companies and other high-dividend sectors.



The yield on the 10-year Treasury note pulled back from its highest level in two years early Friday, and the dollar held steady against other currencies after soaring the day before.

Several technology companies were in the spotlight after reporting their latest quarterly results. Jabil Circuit jumped 11 percent after its earnings beat estimates. Adobe Systems was up 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,890.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,264. The Nasdaq composite added 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,466.