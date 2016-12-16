YOUNGSTOWN

Four companies bid to be the general contractor for a project that will move the city health department and police vice squad to new homes in the city hall annex that also is the future home of municipal court.

A low bid of $487,500 was submitted by Murphy Contracting Co. of Youngstown. The next-lowest bid of $620,200 was submitted by Mike Coates Construction Co. of Niles. RL Hill Management Inc. of Solon submitted a bid of $658,841, and Hudson Construction Inc. of Hermitage, Pa., submitted one for $801,000. The city’s estimated cost for the project’s general contract is $680,000.

City officials unsealed the bids Friday.

“We’re happy with the numbers. They’re about where we thought they’d be,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city.

That Murphy Contracting Co.’s bid was so much lower than the others was not surprising, Shasho said. He noted the company is involved with the renovations in progress at the city hall annex, which is located at Market and Front streets.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.