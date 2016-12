BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

AYERS, MATTHEW R 10/10/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BLACKSHEAR, LAKISHA D 9/26/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



BROOKS, JARROD 7/11/1991 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs

DUNLAP, STACEY L 8/15/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



FRANKLIN, DERRICK N 8/24/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



JAMESON, EAN MATTHEW 11/19/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



MASSROCK, ALLAURA M 2/17/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault



MATES, MICHAEL A 12/26/1984 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

PAKALNIS, KYLE A 10/24/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Robbery

PARGO, CHARLES 3/3/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



RODRIGUEZ LOPEZ, LUIS OMAR 11/25/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs



ROJAS-PENA, ROGELIO 2/8/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SAKELY, KEVIN ELMER 2/3/1966 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



SHAFFER, RONALD A JR 12/10/1992 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



STENNIS, TEON DOMINIQUE LA SALLE 10/6/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



TARVER, MARLON J 8/22/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



VANGIESEN, CHARLES ALBERT 6/14/1967 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

WALLACE, BARRY SCOTT II 10/11/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business



WILLIAMS, DARRELL EARL 3/6/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

ZITELLO, STEPHEN M 12/19/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BAUN, MICHAEL E 11/12/1984 12/6/2016 TIME SERVED



BURNEY, RAYMOND LOCKHART 8/28/1958 12/9/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CLARK, ANDREW MICHAEL 12/11/1981 11/22/2016 TIME SERVED



CLARK, KELLY 7/24/1980 11/16/2016 TIME SERVED



DAMRON, ELIZABETH ANNE 8/8/1967 9/16/2016 TIME SERVED



DAVIS, DESMOND CHARLES 6/3/1996 12/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DONALDSON, AMONTE ALFONSO 9/26/1992 11/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FRIEL, KELLY ANN 9/20/1982 7/19/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



IVEY, LORI ANN 4/19/1969 11/13/2016 RELEASED

JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 11/22/2016 RELEASED



LIGHTNING, VAN S 3/6/1990 5/28/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LISDELL, DAVID R JR 5/11/1953 12/15/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LUTZ, JOSEPH CARL 1/5/1980 12/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MOORE, GREGORY T 10/23/1963 12/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



NEWCOMER, AMANDA R 4/11/1994 11/28/2016 RELEASED



PATSY, CARA 4/13/1987 10/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RAISKY, JESSICA 9/20/1994 12/14/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



SENVISKY, JASON J 5/28/1974 12/15/2016 BONDED OUT



SHAVERS, CURTIS L 11/2/1973 12/14/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, TONY R 12/10/1986 12/13/2016 TIME SERVED



STAMP, JUSTIN D 6/7/1982 11/26/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



STANLEY, LYNELL MAURICE 4/15/1985 12/15/2016 BONDED OUT



THOMPKINS, EUGENE G JR 5/24/1991 12/5/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



TRIMACCO, PAUL 11/10/1981 11/10/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WALLACE, BARRY SCOTT II 10/11/1993 11/15/2016 TIME SERVED



ZITELLO, PAMELA E 3/27/1985 11/25/2016 TIME SERVED