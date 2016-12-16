COLUMBUS (AP) — Mourners are filing by John Glenn's flag-draped casket at Ohio's capitol building as his home state and the nation say goodbye to the history-making astronaut.

The first American to orbit Earth will lie in honor at least eight hours today in Columbus before a public memorial service Saturday.

A steady stream of visitors are lining up to see Glenn's closed casket while a Marine honor guard stands by inside the Ohio Statehouse.

The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

Several events are scheduled to celebrate his life.

The tributes include a public processional and memorial service Saturday at Ohio State University. Vice President Joe Biden is among those expected to attend.

Glenn represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.