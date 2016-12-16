COLUMBUS (AP) — A man who authorities believe is the so-called “Buckeye Bandit” suspected of robbing numerous central Ohio banks since 2013 has been indicted on additional federal bank robbery charges.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Ikechi Emeaghara was indicted Thursday in Columbus on seven armed bank robbery charges. He previously was indicted on one armed robbery count in November. His attorney, Kia Wrice, declined to comment Thursday.

Police say they shot and wounded Emeaghara in October when he pulled a gun on officers after a bank robbery in Columbus.

Court records say police found more than $53,000 in cash bound by bank straps, a baseball cap and a mask.

The suspect was dubbed the “Buckeye Bandit” because he typically wore an Ohio State University shirt and hat during the robberies.