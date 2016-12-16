JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dashing through the home: Teen shoots deer in living room



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 12:10 p.m.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teenager shot and killed a deer inside his house after it busted through his family’s front door and ransacked their home.

Ryan Manchester says he thought someone was trying to break into his home Dec. 5 when he heard banging at the door. Instead, he found a fully grown deer had broken down the door and was ransacking the living room, trying to break out through a window.

He recorded video that shows the deer trying to escape, knocking over the family’s Christmas tree and causing other damage.

The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2hFKZ4x) is reporting that he then called his father and 911 before getting his father’s gun and shooting the animal between the eyes from behind his living room couch.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes