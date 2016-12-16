FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teenager shot and killed a deer inside his house after it busted through his family’s front door and ransacked their home.

Ryan Manchester says he thought someone was trying to break into his home Dec. 5 when he heard banging at the door. Instead, he found a fully grown deer had broken down the door and was ransacking the living room, trying to break out through a window.

He recorded video that shows the deer trying to escape, knocking over the family’s Christmas tree and causing other damage.

The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2hFKZ4x) is reporting that he then called his father and 911 before getting his father’s gun and shooting the animal between the eyes from behind his living room couch.