SPOKANE, WASH.

Three more significant players will not be on the field Saturday when Youngstown State University battles to advance to the finals of the NCAA Football Championship Series.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Vindicator that senior safeties LeRoy Alexander and Jameel Smith and junior wide receiver Darien Townsend are not with the team and will not play in today’s FCS national semifinal against Eastern Washington.

Their absence has not been explained by YSU team officials.

Smith and Alexander are the second- and third-leading tacklers on Youngstown State’s defense, racking up 86 and 67 tackles this season, respectively. The duo also has a combined six interceptions.

Townsend is the only YSU wide receiver to start all 14 games this season and leads the team with 525 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Last week against Wofford, Townsend had five receptions for 73 yards to lead the team.

Their absences are in addition to that of senior running back Martin Ruiz, who was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in Tallmadge led to firearms charges.

