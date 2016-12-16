JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

$1 million bond in Warren murder case



Published: Fri, December 16, 2016 @ 11:45 a.m.

WARREN

Bond was set at $1 million, and Shaun R. Simpson Sr., 23, pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges today in the death of his girlfriend.

Simpson is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the Nov. 12 shooting death of Becky L. Pyne, 22, at their home on South Leavitt Road. They have a small child together.

Siimpson dropped Pyne off at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 11:13 p.m. and left. He told police later he had to drop off his child. He spoke with police later that night and said another man had shot Pyne.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes