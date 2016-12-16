WARREN

Bond was set at $1 million, and Shaun R. Simpson Sr., 23, pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges today in the death of his girlfriend.

Simpson is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the Nov. 12 shooting death of Becky L. Pyne, 22, at their home on South Leavitt Road. They have a small child together.

Siimpson dropped Pyne off at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 11:13 p.m. and left. He told police later he had to drop off his child. He spoke with police later that night and said another man had shot Pyne.