JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown selected for Connect Ohio



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 3:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Connect Ohio has selected five Ohio communities to participate in the Connected℠ Community Engagement Program including Youngstown.

Those selected are the Western Reserve Port Authority and Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown; city of Dayton; Fairfield County; Meigs-Vinton Progress (Meigs and Vinton counties); and Wyandot County.

Each will receive a comprehensive technology assessment and innovative project plan to enhance the technology standing in today’s digital economy.

The awards are part of Connect Ohio’s funding from the state of Ohio to continue advancing broadband access, adoption, and use for all Ohioans.

Connect Ohio, a division of Connected Nation, is a technology nonprofit organization committed to bringing affordable high-speed internet and broadband-enabled resources to all Ohioans.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes