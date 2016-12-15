YOUNGSTOWN — Connect Ohio has selected five Ohio communities to participate in the Connected℠ Community Engagement Program including Youngstown.

Those selected are the Western Reserve Port Authority and Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown; city of Dayton; Fairfield County; Meigs-Vinton Progress (Meigs and Vinton counties); and Wyandot County.

Each will receive a comprehensive technology assessment and innovative project plan to enhance the technology standing in today’s digital economy.

The awards are part of Connect Ohio’s funding from the state of Ohio to continue advancing broadband access, adoption, and use for all Ohioans.

Connect Ohio, a division of Connected Nation, is a technology nonprofit organization committed to bringing affordable high-speed internet and broadband-enabled resources to all Ohioans.